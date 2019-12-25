Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forty Seven, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focused on developing novel checkpoint therapies to activate macrophages in the fight against cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of 5F9, is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody against CD47 which is designed to interfere with recognition of CD47 by the SIRP? receptor on macrophages. Forty Seven, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forty Seven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. 241,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Forty Seven has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $45.39.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,531,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,728,050. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forty Seven by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 124,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 8.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 510,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forty Seven by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

