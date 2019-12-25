Friendz Price Tops $0.0020 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $46,236.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00182643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.01191881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024697 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120108 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,773,523 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, DragonEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

