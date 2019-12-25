Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.48, 98,838 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 65,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

