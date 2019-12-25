FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $2,328.00 and approximately $19,438.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

