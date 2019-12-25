G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

GFSZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

GFSZY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,127. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

