Gas (GAS) Price Tops $0.96

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Gas has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00013127 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, Bitbns and Bitinka. Gas has a market capitalization of $9.69 million and approximately $885,067.00 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.01194455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Binance, Poloniex, DragonEX, Coinnest, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bitinka, Cobinhood and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.