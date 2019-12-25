Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
GERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.80.
NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Geron has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $293.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Geron by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Geron by 64.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Geron by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.
