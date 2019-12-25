Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

GERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.80.

Get Geron alerts:

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.47 on Friday. Geron has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $293.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 7,044.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Geron will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Geron by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Geron by 64.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Geron by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.