Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.55. Glacier Media shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $56.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Osmium Partners, LLC sold 219,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$129,395.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,787,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,538,338.54.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

