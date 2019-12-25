Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.09 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $17,966.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Rfinex, Indodax and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

