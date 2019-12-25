Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Trading Up 0.1%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.82, approximately 254,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 331,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.