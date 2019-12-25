Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.77, approximately 37,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 79,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period.

