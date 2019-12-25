Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.15, 78,697 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

