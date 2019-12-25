Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $137.06 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 46.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,219,000 after acquiring an additional 110,320 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 250.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 27.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

