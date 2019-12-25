Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail and energy sectors. “

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 135,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,288. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. Harsco has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.