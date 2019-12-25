Head-To-Head Analysis: OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) vs. SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) and OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SANDVIK AB/ADR has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OCADO GRP PLC/S has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and OCADO GRP PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANDVIK AB/ADR $11.52 billion 2.14 $1.46 billion $1.20 16.35 OCADO GRP PLC/S $2.14 billion 5.49 -$60.21 million ($0.18) -184.78

SANDVIK AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than OCADO GRP PLC/S. OCADO GRP PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SANDVIK AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SANDVIK AB/ADR and OCADO GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANDVIK AB/ADR 10.98% 23.02% 11.53% OCADO GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SANDVIK AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SANDVIK AB/ADR and OCADO GRP PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANDVIK AB/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 OCADO GRP PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SANDVIK AB/ADR beats OCADO GRP PLC/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems. It also provides mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, mining automation systems, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms. In addition, the company offers stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, billets and blooms, controlled expansion alloy products, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges; and technical services related to stainless steels and special alloys. Further, it offers advisory services for the additive manufacturing, additive manufacturing services, and powders for additive manufacturing; and diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, construction, general engineering, mining, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

OCADO GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company is also involved in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

