HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

