Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.75

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $16.42. Hertz Global shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 615,239 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hertz Global during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

Hertz Global Company Profile (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

