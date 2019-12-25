Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 1,765 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,765 ($23.22).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of HIK stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,020 ($26.57). The stock had a trading volume of 34,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,138. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,928.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,905.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

