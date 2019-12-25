Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hometrust Bancshares an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTBI. BidaskClub downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $205,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,752 shares of company stock worth $864,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 58.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 16.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. 22,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,623. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. Hometrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $476.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Hometrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

