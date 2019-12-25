HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, HUTCHISON CHINA/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.94.

HCM opened at $24.64 on Friday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1,454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

