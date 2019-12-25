ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.52

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.52 and traded as high as $15.14. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 1,907,523 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 0.80.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 637.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 182,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,332,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after acquiring an additional 461,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

