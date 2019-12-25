IDEX Membership (IDXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $197,261.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $197,261.00 and approximately $454.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $98.63 or 0.01363149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded up 50.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.06125897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000285 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.