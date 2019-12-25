IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $928,113.00 and $4,152.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TRX Market, CoinExchange, ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00181379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.01197940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119422 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TRX Market, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

