Immuron (ASX:IMC) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) were up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 109,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of $23.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.14.

Immuron Company Profile (ASX:IMC)

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of immunomodulatory polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases through its oral immunoglobulins platform in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments.

