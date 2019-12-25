Infinitus Token (INF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,282.00

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Infinitus Token has a market cap of $1.20 million and $2,282.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitus Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Infinitus Token has traded 66.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01196227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,520,725 tokens. The official website for Infinitus Token is inftech.io . Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Infinitus Token is medium.com/infinitustoken

Infinitus Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and Bitkub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitus Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitus Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

