INT Chain (INT) Price Tops $0.0169

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $992,131.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx Korea, OKEx and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.87 or 0.06144105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029734 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Allcoin, CoinEgg, OKEx and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.