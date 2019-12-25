Intertain Group (TSE:ITX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Intertain Group Ltd (TSE:ITX) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.35 and last traded at C$11.40, approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 7,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.47.

Intertain Group Company Profile (TSE:ITX)

The Intertain Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company worldwide. The company operates through Jackpotjoy, Vera&John, and Mandalay segments. The Jackpotjoy segment provides real money, social gaming online bingo, and online casino services through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, and Botemania brands.

