INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Trading Down 0.3%

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.54, approximately 7,747 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 42,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

In other news, insider Robert C. Troccoli purchased 22,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $237,610.95. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli acquired 19,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $211,563.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the third quarter worth $107,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 355,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 117.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 171,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 659,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter.

About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

