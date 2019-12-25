iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) Trading Down 0.5%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $44.42, approximately 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.