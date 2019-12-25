iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.4086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

