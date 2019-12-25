iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.4086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit