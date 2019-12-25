Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Shares Up 0.7%

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.93, 50,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 62,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%.
Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IVH)
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
