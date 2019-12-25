Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Shares Up 0.7%

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) shares shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.93, 50,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 62,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,820 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 237,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 107,197 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 34.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 113,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

