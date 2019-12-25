Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

KDMN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 1,046,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,595. The stock has a market cap of $643.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 67.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,903 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kadmon by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kadmon in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

