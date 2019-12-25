Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $5,121.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001044 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.