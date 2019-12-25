Lambda (LAMB) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and $44.03 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.01196569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,555,928 tokens.

Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

