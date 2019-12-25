Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.79

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.79 and traded as high as $69.59. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 630,421 shares traded.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.