Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.21

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.21 and traded as high as $40.13. Lazard shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 216,086 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at $103,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

