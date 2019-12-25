LHT Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,245.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $4,245.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 3,116.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00031223 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003875 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for LHT is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

