LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPSN. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on LivePerson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.93.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -168.65 and a beta of 1.03. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $42.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $6,428,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LivePerson by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $3,317,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.