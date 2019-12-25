Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

