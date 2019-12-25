Melon Reaches Market Cap of $3.35 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Melon has a market cap of $3.35 million and $951.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00036886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitsane, IDEX and Kraken. During the last week, Melon has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.01183826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024680 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00120272 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, IDEX, Bittrex, Liqui, Bitsane and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

