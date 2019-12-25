Metlife (NYSE:MET) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. Metlife has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Metlife’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in Metlife by 160.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 2,474.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

