MFCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $102.00 (MFC)

MFCoin (CURRENCY:MFC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One MFCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, MFCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. MFCoin has a total market capitalization of $101,021.00 and $102.00 worth of MFCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MFCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00066746 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MFCoin Profile

MFCoin is a coin. MFCoin’s total supply is 22,005,361 coins and its circulating supply is 20,786,278 coins. MFCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MFCoin’s official website is mfcoin.net . MFCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@MfCoin

MFCoin Coin Trading

MFCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MFCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MFCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MFCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MFCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MFCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.