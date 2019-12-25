Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.23. Michael Kors shares last traded at $37.53, with a volume of 657,806 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Michael Kors Company Profile (NYSE:KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

