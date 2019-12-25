Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Myriad Genetics posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYGN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,178,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,782,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,649,000 after buying an additional 74,663 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 477,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. 716,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.86. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

