National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NKSH. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill cut National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

