New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.81 Million

Analysts expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to report sales of $75.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.98 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $63.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $279.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.23 million to $279.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.06 million to $313.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 33.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE:NMFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. 353,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.52. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.55%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, major shareholder Robert Hamwee acquired 22,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.28 per share, for a total transaction of $757,519.44. Also, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Insiders acquired a total of 428,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,145,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 254,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.