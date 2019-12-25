NOIA Network (NOIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $506,633.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $506,633.00 and approximately $29,803.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.06051461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.