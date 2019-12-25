Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.73. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,769,000 after purchasing an additional 498,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 956.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 417,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $13,472,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,811,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.27. 91,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,234. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.