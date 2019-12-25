Nucleus Vision 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $165,217.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Koinex and Bittrex. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $5.09 million and $165,217.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.06125897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,263,231,345 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Bittrex, Koinex, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, WazirX, BITBOX, Bitrue, Huobi, Bitbns, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

