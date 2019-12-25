Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19, approximately 2,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2694 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.
